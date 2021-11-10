PTI’s skill academy trains 250 Niger Delta youths in soap making, others

To further stem youths restiveness and unemployment in the Niger Delta, a two-week capacity building workshop on soap making and coating technology, among others, have commenced for about 250 youths in Delta State.

The workshop is courtesy of the Skill Development Academy (SDA) of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), located at Osubi, Delta State.

The youths, it was gathered, were drafted from the nine states of the Niger Delta region.

The Principal of PTI, Dr Henry Adimula, at the opening ceremony of the workshop at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, said the programme, which is being organized by the institution in partnership with, Ufugold Project Services Ltd, was in line with the…