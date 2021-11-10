Revenue collectors beat motorcyclist to death over N100, as one loses eye

Revenue collectors suspected to be from the Oyo State Park Management System have beaten a motorcyclist to death over non-purchase of N100 daily ticket.

The incident, which took place at Queen Cinema area, Dugbe, Ibadan at around 11 am on Wednesday, saw other motorcyclists descend on the revenue collectors and gave one of them injuries on one of his eyes.

Trouble was said to have started when one of the revenue collectors flagged down the motorcyclist along the ever-busy Mokola-Dugbe road and asked him to purchase the N100 daily ticket.

The motorcyclist, whose identity is yet to be known, refused to purchase the ticket with the excuse that he did not have N100 to part with.

According to…