Review our education curriculum now to meet 21st Century demands, FG told at Edutech Conference

The Federal and various state governments have been urged, to without delay, to review the current education curriculum to meet the demands of the 21st Century and peoples’ needs.

The stakeholders in the education sector, especially from the private sector, made the call at this year’s edition of the African Edutech Conference organised by the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) in conjunction with the Education First Nigeria Limited(Edufirst. ng) and held virtually, recently.

According to them in a statement made available by the Head of Corporate Communications, Skool Media Limited, Mr. Sola Oluwadare, governments at all levels must have to wake up to work out digitalized…