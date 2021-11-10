Third mainland bridge safe, intact, says FG

Contrary to viral claims that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos has “opened up” and “shaking” and, therefore, unsafe to traffic, the federal government (FG) on Tuesday, certified the bridge safe and intact.

It described the claim as false and unfounded.

This was contained In a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Works and Housing, Mrs Boade Akinola in Abuja.

The statement quoted, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engineer Olukayode Popoola, as saying that an on-the-spot report on the Bridge, did not reveal any opening or shaking.

To this end, it advised members of the public, especially commuters, to ignore the insinuations as to the…