UK court throws out blogger’s appeal against Pastor Olukoya, wife

A High Court of Justice in London has dismissed an appeal filed by a UK-based blogger, Maureen Badejo, against the judgment of the court to pay the sum of £65,000 and £35,000 to the founder of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, and his wife, Folashade, for defaming their characters.

The court, presided over by Justice Amanda Tipples, dismissed the appeal filed by Maureen Badejo challenging the court’s order which mandated her to publish the court judgment in 10 social media platforms used in defaming the Olukoyas.

A High Court had previously instructed Badejo to pay damages to both Olukoya and his wife. Badejo, who operates through an online platform called…