We’re addressing gender balancing in political participation, care for PLWDs ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that gender balancing to give fair participation in governance to both men and women in Nigeria is an important part of the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the 9th Assembly.

He also stated that the Federal Character Principle, as currently captured in the constitution, was being re-defined to go beyond ethnicity by including gender and other variables.

Hon Gbajabiamila spoke, in Abuja, on Wednesday, when a delegation from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) paid him a courtesy visit at the National Assembly.

The Speaker also informed the delegation, led by the CPA’s Secretary-General,…