What stakeholders must do to survive current challenges in the Nigerian media industry —Adedoyin

Seasoned journalist and former Commissioner of Information in Kwara State, Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, is on the board of the International Press Institute and secretary of the Nigerian chapter of the organisation. He spoke to KUNLE ODEREMI on the challenges facing the media industry in Nigeria, the issue of fake news and related matters.

As a member of the Board of the International Press Centre (IPC), what do you think are the inherent benefits of IPC for the media industry in Nigeria?

First of all, you have to understand the mandate of IPI. It is not an Omni bogus organisation; it has a specific mandate to protect and promote a free press worldwide. So, whatever we have been doing and…