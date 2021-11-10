What we want from FG —Urhobo

Urhobo worldwide, under the aegis of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), have reeled out their agenda the Federal Government is expected to attend to.

The agenda followed the belief of the nationality that in spite of the current challenges confronting the country, a new dawn would emerge in the end.

As a result, President-General of UPU, Olorogun Moses Ighenerume Taiga, addressing a world press conference recently to herald the 90th anniversary of the union, disclosed that a think-tank is already drafting an Urhobo agenda through which the nationality will engage all Urhobo, Nigeria and the world.

He described the agenda as a product of a prudent and dispassionate evaluation of the present…