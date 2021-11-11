Aerodrome safety: BASL launches FOD awareness initiative

The management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the domestic wing of the Lagos Airport, the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) has launched ‘Foreign Object Debris’ (FOD) awareness initiative at the terminal.

The initiative, according to the Acting Head of Business, Mr. Raphael Uchegbu, was a deliberate move to ward off potential dangers that FODs constitute to aerodrome operations.

Uchegbu, who stated that FODs contribute to the damage or potential damage to aircraft, ground equipment and endanger life, also maintained that FOD can be as simple as a nut, a piece of concrete, a piece of paper, a stone, a suitcase handle, a screwdriver or even…