Africa suffers more from climate change issues, says AGRA

The Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) has said, Africa as a continent suffers more from climate change issues and contributes less to it.

It said AGRA as an umbrella body will seek immediate attention towards such issues affecting the continent at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as Conference of the Parties (COP26), taking place in Scotland, United Kingdom.

Board Chairman of AGRA, Hailemariam Desalegn, who made this known in an interview said, promises and commitments were made towards climate justice but most were never implemented.

Desalegn reiterated the need to boost the resilience of African farmers and educate them on how to adapt to climate…