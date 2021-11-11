APM Terminals Apapa invests over N50m in employee development

Nigeria’s biggest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has invested over N50 million in employee development programmes since the start of 2021.

Over 100 employees have benefited from over 18 different training programmes spread across various professional skills and more employee development programmes are planned for the latter part of 2021 and 2022, Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen said, recently

“Our employees are one of our five company values. It is important that we continue to invest in developing and up-skilling our organisation, to be ready for tomorrow’s challenges. In the past year, we have been investing heavily in improving our assets and facilities and this journey…