Buhari wants objective, total COVID-19 vaccine distribution

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged world leaders and global health institutions to follow a regime of enabling access to the COVID-19 vaccines, admonishing that sidelining countries in terms of reach will undermine the entire effort for safety.

Delivering a keynote statement at the Paris Peace Forum (PPF), on Thursday, he said export restrictions that encourage needless hoarding of vaccines need to be lifted while welcoming the pledges by industrialised countries to share vaccines.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said the noted that the pledges should be fulfilled in a timely manner, appreciating some countries, like France, that…