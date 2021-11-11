Delta to restore flights between Lagos-New York-JFK December

Delta Air Lines, the longest-serving U.S. airline to Africa, has announced that it will resume its non-stop service between Lagos and New York-JFK in December, restoring this popular route in time for the festive season.

Delta said it will operate nonstop flights between Murtala Muhammed International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport three times a week, effective December 8, 2021.

As the airline continues to connect Lagos to Atlanta daily with connections to 46 cities at Delta’s JFK hub, it’s easy for customers to reconnect with family, friends and enjoy new experiences across the United States.

Speaking on the development, Delta’s Commercial Director…