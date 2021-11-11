Gbajabiamila assures on expedite consideration, transmission of NSIP bill for presidential assent

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, assured Nigerians of the 9th Assembly’s resolve to expedite action by transmit the bill which seeks to provide legal framework for the establishment of National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

Hon Gbajabiamila gave the assurance at the public hearing on the bill which also seeks to assist and empower the poor and vulnerable across the country, held at the instance of the House Committee on Poverty Alleviation, chaired by Hon Abdullahi Salame.

The Speaker who was represented by the Majority leader, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, underscored the need for continuity and…