Gombe govt proposes N154.6bn for 2022 fiscal year

For the 2022 fiscal year, Gombe State government has proposed to spend N154,610,614,000 made up of N69,117,214,000 for recurrent expenditure and N85,493,400,000 for capital expenditure.

This is envisaged to be financed by an estimated recurrent revenue of N73,626,789,000 and capital receipts of N79,865,000,000 and an estimated closing balance of N4,881,175,000.

The disclosure was made by the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, while presenting the 2022 budget proposal to the State House of Assembly on Thursday.

The governor said that “Our administration developed and launched the first Gombe State 10-year development plan (DEVAGOM). The 2022 budget draws heavily on the aspirations of…