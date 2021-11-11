Henkel to deepen science education of children through Forscherwelt programme

Henkel is set to deepen the science education of children in Nigeria through the launch of Forscherwelt (Researchers’ World) program.

The program, to be launched soon in Ibadan, is an educational initiative designed by Henkel to introduce children into the fascinating world of science. Since its inauguration at Henkel’s Düsseldorf headquarters in April 2011, more than 62,000 children around the world have taken part in Henkel’s Forscherwelt programmes.

Forscherwelt is an out-of-school learning environment focusing on using scientific methods, critical testing, analysis, interpretation of data, science, and of course: creativity. Through specific learning objectives, children gain…