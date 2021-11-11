How dangerous is frequent urination?

Frequent urination is when you need to urinate many times throughout a 24-hour period. It means having an urge to pass urine more often than usual. It can disrupt one’s normal routine, interrupt the sleep cycle and it can be a sign of an underlying medical condition.

The need to urinate is something that everyone feels. This shared experience isn’t always consistent though. Sometimes you may need to urinate much more often than what is typical for you. This can happen to anyone; men, women and children can all have this symptom.

What causes frequent urination?

There are actually many different conditions that could cause frequent urination. Many of these causes are based on your age,…