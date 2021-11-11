Millions of unemployed graduates are unskilled ― FG

The Federal Government has lamented that millions of graduates from tertiary institutions in Nigeria are unemployed because they lack the requisite skills for the job market.

This is even as it revealed that more than N170 billion has been disbursed by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) as matching grants to States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) since 2015 to support the implementation of Universal Basic Education (UBE) in the country.

Secretary to the Goverment of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc Sonny Echono, spoke on Thursday, at a two-day National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)…