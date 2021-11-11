NDE begins advanced business training for 540 persons in Imo

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced Advanced Business Training (ABT) for 540 persons in Imo State as part of its Extended Special Public Works programme (ESPW).

The NDE Director-General, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, disclosed this at the flag-off of the two-day training in Owerri on Thursday.

Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the NDE coordinator in Imo, Mrs Ngozi Ihenacho said that the beneficiaries, made up of 180 persons from each of the three geo-political zones of the state, had earlier benefitted from the Directorate’s Basic Business Training.

He said that the ESPW was an offshoot of the Federal Government’s Special Public Works programme organised to…