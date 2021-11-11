NGO to pay tuition fee of 1000 students of Pan African College of Education

In a bid to give support to the education of the underprivileged, a non-governmental organisation, Kunle Awotiku Foundation, is set to pay the tuition fee of not less 1,000 admission seekers into the Pan African College of Education, Offa, Kwara State.

This was revealed by the founder of the foundation, Dr Kunle Awotiku, in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune.

Awotiku stated that “one of the aims of the foundation is to give succour to the families of the beneficiaries of the foundation’s educational programme”.

The philanthropist noted that the foundation was established to empower children, youths, women, people with special needs and widows so that they could also…