‘Tuberculosis detection in blood samples only possible in three centres across Nigeria’

An expert in tuberculosis (TB), Professor Aderemi Kehinde says Nigeria can only confirm TB using blood samples only in three centres in the country, a situation that constitutes an impediment to TB control efforts in Nigeria.

Professor Kehinde, in his inaugural lecture entitled “Superbugs: The Known and Unknown” at the University of Ibadan, stated that the causative agents for tuberculosis, Mycobacterium tuberculosis can only be isolated from blood samples at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigerian Institute for Medical Research and at Zaria.

According to him, the commonly available test for TB in many hospitals is the sputum smear microscopy although isolating the causative…