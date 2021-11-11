Uneasy calm at FUT Minna as gunmen attack shop, kidnap two children

Uneasy calm reigns at the Gidan Kwano main campus of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, in the early hours of Thursday as gunmen suspected to be armed bandits allegedly attacked a shop located opposite the institution’s entrance gate and were said to have abducted two children of the shop owner.

Students of the institution who live off-campus of the university stated that they heard sporadic gunshots opposite the institution’s entrance gate at about 12 am.

The image maker of the Niger State Police Command, DSP Abiodun Wasiu confirmed the incident on Thursday in Minna, the state capital, adding that, “On 10/11/2021 at about 23:30hrs, some suspected hoodlums attacked…