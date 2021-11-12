Africa’s biggest music business conference comes to Lagos

Leading authorities on global music trends and business will discuss revenue and rewards for African artistes at the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS). The AMBS, with the theme, ‘Monetising Music in Africa’ is part of AFRIMA 2021 and will hold on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 08:30 AM – 5 PM (WAT) at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria.

The panel sessions will be taken by industry leaders such as Ninel Musson Co VTH Season, South Africa; Managing Director, Trace TV West Africa, Sam Onyemelukwe; Founder, El Batron, Egypt, Tarek Nojara; Managing Director, Hip TV Nigeria, Ayo Animashaun and Senior Manager, Sponsorship and Promotions, MTN, Osaze…