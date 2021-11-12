Concerned APC stakeholders demand dissolution of Buni Caretaker Committee

Certain members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) operating under the platform of the Concerned APC Stakeholders have demanded for the dissolution of the APC Caretaker/Extraodinary Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of the Yobe State governor, Mallam Mai Mala Buni.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, leader of the group, Ayo Oyalowo, said the APC CECPC had not met the objectives that informed its formation by its leaders.

Oyalowo recalled that the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of party held in June 2020 where the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee was dissolved gave Governor Buni’s CECPC the mandate to reconcile aggrieved chieftains…