COVID-19: 29 million Africans expected to suffer extreme poverty, says African Development Bank

The African Development Bank Group (AFDBG) says about 29 million Africans, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, are expected to suffer extreme poverty due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank said studies had shown that COVID-19 had tested the economic capacities of countries and the situation was particularly problematic for most ECOWAS countries.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the AfDB, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at the 22nd Ordinary Session of Assembly of Health Ministers of ECOWAS.

The Ordinary Session of West African Health Organisation (WAHO) is an annual meeting of the sub-continent’s 15-member state to brainstorm on health-related issues in the region and find…