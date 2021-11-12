Experts review guidelines for genetically modified stacks

Experts and stakeholders have taken a second look at the national guidelines for genetically modified stacks for a safer deployment in the Nigerian environment.

The experts were assembled by the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) for relevant inputs that would give the country a reliable guideline for direction.

According to the statement made available to the Tribune Online, by the agency, the intent of the review of the guideline, was to provide the country with a “robust guiding instrument,” the statement signed by Gloria Ogbaki stated.

Director-General, National Biosafety Management Agency, Dr Rufus Ebegba said the importance of the activity, was to tap into the expertise…