Fayemi to deliver Institute of Journalism convocation lecture, as school turns 50

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the sixth convocation lecture of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) Ogba Lagos coming up between Monday, November 29 and Tuesday, November 30.

He will speak on “Media, Security and Nation Building” on the first day of the event.

The Provost of the institute, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, made this known on Tuesday at a pre-event media briefing held on campus in Ogba with other principal officers in attendance.

He said the convocation ceremony would combine four sets 2017- 2021 and it is unique in the sense that it coincided with the 50th anniversary of the school.

He said a total of 908 graduands would receive certificates in…