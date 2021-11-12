Listen to agitators, Anglican Primate charges FG

The Primate of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Reverend Henry Ndukuba has charged the Nigerian government to listen to the concerns of those agitating for secession.

Primate Ndukuba said this while speaking with journalists at the end of the 2021 Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCON) held at National Christian Centre, Abuja.

He said agitation is a product of unfairness, partiality and injustice, and when citizens feel that a section of the country is being treated as first-class citizens while some are treated as second class citizens.

He said it is time for the government to listen to the concerns of the agitators and also the agitator to be considerate with other citizens as…