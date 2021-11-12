Multiple road crashes claim 10 lives, several injured in Bauchi

Multiple car accidents within a period of 24 hours have claimed 10 lives while several others were injured in Bauchi state as confirmed by the Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

While confirming the crashes, Bauchi Sector Commander of the FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi, said 5 people died in the latest accident which occurred on Thursday just as three other persons sustained serious injuries in the accident.

He explained that the accident occurred in Gubi village along Bauchi – Kano road around 7:45pm on Thursday when a Keke Napep with registration number: BAU 01 WL had a head-on collision with a Sharon commercial bus with registration number plate: KLW 641 ZA.

Yusuf…