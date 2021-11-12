‘My world of bags’ launches Kafawa training program in partnership with Mastercard Foundation

‘My world of bags’, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, have announced the launch of Kafawa, a training initiative designed to bridge the skills gap in the leather and non-leather manufacturing industry.

My world of bags, the parent company of FemiHandbags, one of Africa’s leading luxury accessory brands, is partnering with the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works up-skill hundreds of Nigerian youths and connect them to work opportunities in the creative sector.

Kafawa, which means ‘establishment’ in Hausa, will kick-off its pilot edition in Oyo State, and will launch a series of intensive courses in hard and soft skills. The goal is to empower and establish a…