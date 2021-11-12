Nigeria’s investment in research and development inadequate, says don, as PCU celebrates Founder’s Day

A Professor of Agricultural Economics and former deputy vice-chancellor (academics), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Simeon Bamire, has decried Nigeria’s low level of investment in Research and Development.

Bamire was the guest lecturer at the Founder’s Day celebration of the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, on Thursday.

Speaking on the topic ‘Enhancing Quality of University Education through Research and ICT Skill Acquisition in Nigeria’, Professor Bamire lamented that Nigeria trails most other countries (even in Africa) in R&D expenditure.

Bamire noted that developed nations such as the United States of America, China, Japan, Germany and South Korea invest…