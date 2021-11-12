Obasanjo, others for UNIFEMGA’s maiden agric exhibition

ARRANGEMENTS have been concluded to receive former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, at the first agricultural exhibition and symposium of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA), Ogun State chapter.

Other dignitaries expected to grace the one-day programme on Saturday, November 20, 2021, include a former vice chancellor of University of Uyo, Professor Fola Lasisi and the chairman of the Board of Trustees (Bot) OF UNIFEMGA and Pro-Chancellor of Summit University, Offa, Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti.

According to the chairman of the local organising committee, Alhaji Shamsideen Adenopo, the theme of the first-of-its-kind symposium is ‘Agricultural Business and…