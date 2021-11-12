Obaseki launches 30-year development plan, insists on state police as way of addressing insecurity

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Friday launched a 30-year development plan aimed at putting the state in a good economic footings for the next three decades.

Governor Obaseki unveiled the economic road map for the state, which will terminate in 2050, during the panelist sessions of the ongoing fifth edition of the Alaghodaro Summit, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the governor said the plan had been segmented into five-year periods beginning from 2021 to 2025 with eight election cycles.

This was just as he expressed hope that in not too long a future, the state would own its own police, stressing that security remained…