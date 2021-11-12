Oyindoubra Wilson is Face of Nigeria 2021

Oyindoubra Wilson, a model and certified air hostess has emerged the winner, Face of Nigeria pageant 2021.

In a keenly contested competition held over the weekend at the Enugu Landmark hotel, Oyindoubra, a trained aviator, certified by the Lagos State aviation academy and also an NCAA (Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority) certified cabin crew personnel, beat 32 others to clinch the coveted crown.

Ozoya Salami, the director of the pageant said that the show, which is the eight edition, was designed to promote the urban fashion and traditional values of the country while building women with the right mindsets to influence their society.

Oyindoubra, who represented Bayelsa State at the…