Royal approval for holding Qur’an Competition for King Salman Award

CUSTODIAN of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, has approved holding the 23rd edition of the Competition for King Salman bin Abdulaziz Award for Holy Qur’an Memorisation, Recitation and Interpretation for local boys and girls during the months of Rajab and Shaaban this year.

The competition is to be organised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance with a total prize money amounting to SR3,126,000.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Supervisor General of Local and International Qur’anic Competitions, Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their care for everything that serves the…