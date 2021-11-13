FedPoly Bauchi matriculates 5,181 students for 2020/2021 academic session 

The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has matriculated 5,181 students for the 2020/2021 academic session, following the admission of 8,376 candidates amongst 8,604 applicants.

The disclosure was made by the Rector of the Polytechnic, Arch Sanusi Waziri Gumau at the matriculation of the students on Saturday giving the breakdown of the classes of the registered new intakes to be; HND 1,745; ND 2,227; Diploma 1,176, and IJMB 33.

The Rector told the matriculating students that It is a happy day for them because they are being matriculated, marking the beginning of their journey as bonafide students of this prestigious citadel of learning with all rights and privileges.

He added that “It also a happy day for…