FG has never prevented freedom of expression ― NSA

The National Security Adviser, Major- General Babagana Monguno (rtd.) has said that the Federal Government has never stopped Nigerians from freedom of expression or agitation as being made to believe

Monguno stated this at the Nigeria International Partnership Forum in Paris while speaking on the topic ‘Combating Persistent and Emerging Threats to Regional Peace and Security in Africa: Pivotal Role of Nigeria”.

He also revealed that in recent months, there had been an endless mass surrender of terrorists and their sympathizers in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria with the combination of kinetic and non-kinetic measures being used by the troops

According to him, “such as rapid…