Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi’s Farafrique takes Jimmy Odukoya to Hollywood

Known for celebrating the acting profession, talents, and the industry at large, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi’s platform, ‘Farafrique’ has recently helped open the doors of Hollywood to Nigerian actor Jimmy Odukoya.

The Nollywood actor will be joining an elite cast in the soon-to-launch historical Hollywood film ‘The Woman King’, which will premiere on September 16, 2022. The film is one of Sony Pictures’ four expected movies by African-American filmmakers, including ‘A Journal For Jordan’, the ‘George Foreman’ biopic, and ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’.

This film is an addition to his already rich portfolio of hit movies comprising ‘Mamba’s Diamond’, ‘The Bling…