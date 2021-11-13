My wife is domineering, dictates when we should have sex —Husband

A woman, Adjarat Lawal recently told Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, she was no longer interested in her marriage to her husband, Dauda Lawal.

Adjarat in her divorce suit accused her husband of maltreatment of her and their children.

The plaintiff stated that her husband refused to take up his responsibility as head of the home and constantly starved her and their children.

She explained that she worked round the clock to meet the needs of their five children because her husband cared less if they lived or not.

Adjarat stated that Dauda despite failing to live up to his responsibility in the home, still insisted on having more children which she was not in…