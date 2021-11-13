Next Nigerian president shouldn’t be more than 65 years, Group says

A political pressure group, Coalition of Independent Nigerian Groups (CING) has posited that Nigeria’s next president must not be beyond 55 – 65 years of age, saying “we need a leader whose age group cuts across the average age of Nigerians and who possesses a measure of reasonable acceptance.”

CING said in a statement on Friday that “for a better Nigeria, we need a president that is reliable, trustworthy, educated and selfless. It is germane for the next leadership to serve in an executive arm of government that has an unconditional commitment to the spirit of one Nigeria.”

In the statement endorsed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Williams Akintunde, the group posited that…