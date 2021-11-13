Nigerian Idol returns, online auditions to begin tomorrow

Following the success of Nigerian Idol season six, which saw Kingdom Kroseide emerge winner, MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of the competition for a seventh season starting with an online audition.

Auditions for the seventh season of Nigerian Idol open Sunday, 14 November and close Sunday, 28 November 2021. Interested contestants should upload a 60 seconds video of them singing any song of their choice to the Africa Magic website. Contestants must also be between 16-30 years of age.

Announcing the new season, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, said: “MultiChoice remains committed to promoting and giving young music…