Nigerian pharmacists, 40 per cent cause of unwanted pregnancy —Dat Warri Girl

Nigerian actress, comedian and skit maker, Oluwatoyin Albert, also known as Dat Warri Girl has accused pharmacists in Nigeria of being forty per cent the cause of unwanted pregnancy due to their “poor customer service relations”.

According to her, many of them tend to become partially deaf anytime a customer approaches them to get either a condom or contraceptives. “Many of their customers will end up not buying what they went to buy out of zero confidentiality,” she said.

“Pharmacist – people that sell drugs are 40 per cent the cause of unwanted pregnancy in Nigeria because there is no time you go to buy a condom or contraceptive drugs that they hear you once, they must as you…