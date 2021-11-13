Pay more attention to teacher education, SSUCOEN president tells FG

The national president, Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN), Comrade Danladi Ali Msheliza, has appealed to the federal government to pay greater attention to teacher education, saying this would help in advancing the development of Nigeria’s education system.

Msheliza made the appeal in an address delivered at the 33rd National Delegates’ Conference of the union, which was held between 8 and 12 November, 2021 at the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo.

The SSUCOEN president explained that massive investment in the education sector would lead to a massive increase in literacy level, and fast-track that nation’s technological development.

He decried what he…