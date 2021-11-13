Princess Kay leads GUC, others to ‘The Encounter’ Concert

An array of anointed gospel artists are set for ‘The Encounter’ concert by Keany Ekenechukwu popularly known as Princess Kay.

The event billed to hold on Sunday, November 28 promised to usher the audience into the presence of the Almighty as gospel minister and the anchor will lead worshipers to thank God for His faithfulness this year.

Princess Kay, a Nigerian US-based sought-after gospel singer, and songwriter will be ministering along with award-winning musicians such as Ada Ehi, Steve Crown, Mike Abdul, GUC, Godwin Omighale, Beeceemoh, Minister Praise, and Aptoko, among others.

According to the brains behind the gospel concert, the event will be held at Daystar Christian Centre,…