Senator Lawan’s servile Senate – Tribune Online

In yet another pernicious episode confining Nigeria’s future to the garbage dump, the Senate, this week, approved the sums of $16,230,077,718, €1,020,000,000 and $125,000,000 as foreign loans for President Muhammadu Buhari. The alibi: funding his legacy projects. The Senate gave the approval following its consideration of the report of its Committee on Local and Foreign Debts chaired by Senator Clifford Ordia. After giving this servile approval, it then “asked the President to forward the terms and conditions of the loans from the funding agencies to the National Assembly.”

There you have it: approve first, ask questions later, a clear demonstration of legislative lawlessness…