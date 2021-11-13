Toyin Falola bags Federal University of Lokoja’s honorary PhD degree

Renowned professor of African history, Toyin Falola has been conferred with an honorary doctor of philosophy (PhD) degree by the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Professor Falola was conferred the PhD degree as part of the programme to mark the fifth convocation of the university where 14 students bagged first class degrees, 188 students bagged second class upper degrees, 441 bagged second class lower, and 95 students bagged third class degrees.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi thanked Professor Falola for his contributions to the growth of the university. “Let me use this golden opportunity to…