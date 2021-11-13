Troops battle ISWAP terrorists in Maiduguri, scores reportedly killed

Fighters suspected to be members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) are currently in a fierce battle with troops of the Nigerian Army at a military base in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

Findings gathered that the ISWAP fighters in a long convoy were seen along Ngude axis moving towards Askira town in the early morning of Saturday.

Residents were said to have reported the movement of the terrorists to security forces but no action was taken before the deadly group stormed Askira town hours later.

Confirming the attacks, Engr Abdullahi Musa Askira, Deputy Speaker of Borno House Assembly disclosed that the insurgents and troops are currently in a fierce…