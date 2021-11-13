VAT war between FG, Rivers, other states affects our 2022 budget proposal ― Bauchi govt

As Bauchi State Government prepares the 2022 budget appropriation, it has explained that the ongoing legal tussle between the Federal Government and a few state governments following a disagreement over who should collect Value Added Tax (VAT) will affect its projections for the 2022 fiscal year.

Briefing journalists shortly after a special State Executive Council meeting held on Friday, the State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Hammayo said that the SEC has adopted the budget proposal based on the submission made by the various stakeholders.

The Commissioner said that State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir will in the coming weeks present the proposed budget…