300 Christians in Adamawa to perform pilgrimage to Rome

No fewer than 300 Christians from Adamawa State will perform this year’s Holy pilgrimage to Rome, Tribune Online reports.

The Executive Secretary, Adamawa Christian Welfare Board, Rev. Zidon Love, disclosed this on Sunday while speaking to newsmen in Yola.

He said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the board could not perform the exercise as the Israeli government closed its borders to all foreigners to check the spread of the novel epidemic.

Rev Love added that this year’s pilgrimage will be in Rome and that “only those who filled forms and produced two guarantors will be allowed to travel.”

He stressed that “those intending pilgrims that want to travel to Israel will not be part…