Bill and Melinda Gates College debunks allegations of admission malpractices

Management of the Bill and Melinda Gates College of Health Technology, Ningi, Bauchi State has debunked allegations that it is involved in admission malpractices as alleged by some unscrupulous people who are engaged in a campaign of calumny against the present management.

While debunking the allegation at a press conference held at the NUJ Press Center, Bauchi, the Provost of the College, Garba Hussaini, declared that the allegations were far from the truth, unfounded, malicious and aimed at destroying the image of the college.

According to him, the allegations contained in an article published in an online medium were nothing but “a means to give a dog a bad name in order to hang…